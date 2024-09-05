REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Revere High School are facing disciplinary actions after a large hallway brawl that injured two staff members and spilled out into the streets last week.

At a special meeting of the school board’s safety and security subcommittee a week after the melee, the superintendent reported that 18 students have been identified in connection with last Thursday’s violence.

“With the disciplinary actions that are currently underway, they will not be back in school for the foreseeable future,” said Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly.

All of the students involved are facing discipline up to possible suspension or expulsion.

“We have zero tolerance. If you’re going to come to school to be disruptive, you’re not going to be allowed to come into our school,” said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe.

Police said they are also pursuing possible criminal charges.

“Every person that we can identify that were involved, they’re going to be held accountable. Either on the school end, the court end, or both,” said Revere Police Chief David Callahan.

The fights appear to be part of long simmering tensions that boiled over last week.

School board members said holding students responsible for their fighting may help keep it from happening again.

“Kids think that there are no consequences for their actions, and that seems to be their belief, but there’s going to be a rude awakening,” said Aisha Milbury-Elis, a Revere School Committee member.

