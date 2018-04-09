Students to meet with UMass-Dartmouth officials after Mount Ida College closing

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - After parents and students learned class will be dismissed for good at Mount Ida college, there was a mixture of anger and frustration.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to get a text from your daughter saying that their college has been acquired,” said parent Suzanne Stimson.

Hundreds were looking for answers Saturday at a Mount Ida meeting with school officials.

UMass-Amherst will acquire the struggling college campus under a deal finalized Friday. Current seniors will graduate from Mount Ida, while all others will be able to attend UMass-Dartmouth.

Monday will be a chance for students to meet with the school and ask questions about their options.

Some worry that while this path may work for a few, it may not work for all students, like those in the school’s veterinary program.

“I love this program,” said student Emily Stimson, “and it honestly made me seriously upset to know that all of the professors have been fired.”

In a statement, the Mount Ida Board of Trustees said in part:

“We relentlessly considered many solutions and ultimately executed that one which would provide our students with a secure academic future…We remain committed to our mission of putting students’ interests first, and are confident that this agreement will best serve our students and their future academic pursuits.”

“They make it seem that way,” Suzanne Stimson said, “but that’s not the reality.”

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has confirmed it is looking into the matter on behalf of affected students.

Statement from @MassAGO on the Mount Ida College closing. “Our interest is ensuring that Mount Ida students are protected in this process and able to access the best information and resources to make decisions.” – AG spokesperson Emalie Gainey @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 9, 2018

The @MassAGO is in touch with school and state officials to determine whether students would be eligible for a closed school discharge and determine what transfer options are on the table they ask students to reach out to our Student Loan Hotline at 888 830 6277. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 9, 2018

