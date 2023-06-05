SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students in Somerville will be “going off to college” to end their school year after a piece of falling concrete prompted the closure of the Winter Hill Community Innovation School.

The concrete, which fell outside school operating hours while the school was unoccupied, led to an inspection of the school that determined it was unsafe to have students return this school year. Now, the students will be wrapping up their classes beginning Thursday at several remote locations.

Grades 1-8 will be at Tufts University; Pre-K and kindergarten will be at the Capuano Early Childhood Center; and AIM students will be at the Edgerly Education Center.

Until school resumes, school officials say students can be dropped off for child care at the Founders Memorial Skating Rink between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

