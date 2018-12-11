Students treated after pepper spray goes off in Dorchester classroom

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Pepper spray caused a scare at a Dorchester school Tuesday.

Boston police say 13 students needed treatment on the scene after a pepper spray canister went off in a classroom at the UP Academy Charter School.

They say one student was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

Although it’s unclear how the pepper spray went off, police say no one is being charged.

