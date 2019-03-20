Students walk out in protest of North Andover school’s handling of sex assault allegations

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class Wednesday in protest of North Andover High School’s handling of sex assault allegations.

The students walked out around 10 a.m. and gathered in the school’s courtyard in support of rape victims who have lost their voice and to encourage sexual assault survivors to stand up for themselves.

The protest comes after Eli Tuttle, 18, who students say was a senior at North Andover High, was arrested in New Hampshire and charged with rape.

Court paperwork details that in February, Tuttle took a teenager to International House of Pancakes in Salem, New Hampshire for a date, but instead of going into the restaurant, he allegedly pulled her into the back seat of the car, choked her, and raped her.

Police say Tuttle then drove the teen to O’Neil’s Cinemas in Epping, New Hampshire and sexually assaulted her in the parking lot.

In that same paperwork, it is revealed that Tuttle was on probation at the time of the alleged attacks in New Hampshire and that he has four reports of alleged sex crimes in North Andover.

Students say he was in school until recently.

Those who participated in the walkout say they want to see change within the policies and how school officials handle sexual assault allegations.

Students also said the demonstration was not an attack on the school but a case of coming together to influence change.

“This is just for everyone who has undergone a sexual assault and has lost their voice,” said Julie Tschirhart, a senior at the school.

Ava Gilboard, another senior, said: “I don’t think it’s right the way they handle it. It doesn’t make anyone feel good, and there needs to be a change to it immediately.”

Many parents also feel change is needed and expressed support for the student walkout.

While Superintendent Gregg T. Gilligan says he cannot talk about specific students and situations, he did write a letter to the community, saying: “I am committed to ongoing reviews of our policies, procedures, and forms to ensure that we not only continue to comply with all state and federal laws, but that we are responsive to, and conscious of, the social-emotional needs of all students.”

