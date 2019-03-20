Students walk out in protest of North Andover school’s handling of sex assault allegations

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class Wednesday in protest of North Andover High School’s handling of sex assault allegations.

The students walked out around 10 a.m. and gathered in the school’s courtyard in support of rape victims who have lost their voice and to encourage sexual assault survivors to stand up for themselves.

Those who participated in the walkout say they want to see change within the policies and how school officials handle sexual assault allegations.

Students also said the demonstration was not an attack on the school but a case of coming together to influence change.

“This is just for everyone who has undergone a sexual assault and has lost their voice,” said Julie Tschirhart, a senior at the school.

Many parents also feel change is needed and expressed support for the student walkout.

