Three separate studies demonstrated how protection against Covid-19 infection that vaccines provide may wane over time.

One of those studies, conducted in New York, found that vaccine effectiveness against new Covid-19 diagnoses declined from 92% to 80% over time from May 3 through July 25, based on the state’s vaccine records.

“This allowed New York to study vaccine effectiveness against infection over time for more than 10 million New Yorkers of all ages,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. The data was published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on Wednesday.

Another study, conducted by the Mayo Clinic, analyzed vaccine effectiveness for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines among more than 80,000 people across all ages using data through July 16, Walensky said, adding, “Like we saw in the New York data, vaccine effectiveness against infection declined over time.”

The Mayo Clinic study found that effectiveness fell from 76% to 42% among those who received the Pfizer vaccine and from 86% to 76% among those who received the Moderna vaccine.

A third study, published in the CDC’s MMWR, found that vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 infection among nursing home residents declined from 75% in March to 53% in August, Walensky said.

The researchers, from the CDC and Lantana Consulting Group in Vermont, wrote in the study that an “additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine might be considered for nursing home and long-term care facility residents to optimize a protective immune response.”

In all three studies, “taken together, you can see that while the exact percentage of vaccine effectiveness over time differs depending on the cohort and setting studied, the data consistently demonstrate a reduction of vaccine effectiveness against infection over time,” Walensky said. “Despite waning vaccine effectiveness against infection, data analyzed through July continue to demonstrate a stable and highly effective protection against severe illness and hospitalization for people who are vaccinated.”

