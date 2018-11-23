(WHDH) — As diets and lifestyles change, so do rates of certain diseases.

These changes will cause a dramatic increase in the number of people living with diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal “Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.”

By the year 2030, 511 million adults around the world will have type 2 diabetes and 79 million of them will need insulin to manage their condition.

Researchers say access to insulin will fall well short of demand.

If access to the drug remains the same, researchers predict only half of those who need it will be able to get it.

Diabetics in African and Asian countries will be impacted the most.

Right now, three major manufacturers dominate the insulin market and the treatment is expensive.

While governments continue to encourage healthier lifestyles to prevent type 2 diabetes, the authors of the study also hope for initiatives to make life-changing insulin available and affordable.

