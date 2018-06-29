Study: About 1 in 5 adults use pot, many report driving high

BOSTON (AP) — About one in three Massachusetts residents who use marijuana say they have driven while under the influence of the drug.

That’s among the findings of a statewide study of marijuana use released Friday by the Department of Public Health.

In all, about 21 percent of those surveyed by the agency said they had used marijuana within the last 30 days, with the highest proportion of users between ages 18 and 25.

More than 34 percent said they had driven at least once after getting high, while 11 percent of all adults reported having been in a car driven by a person who had used marijuana in the last 30 days.

Lawmakers called for the study as it made revisions last year to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

