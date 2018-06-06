Study: All 6 New England states among nation’s safest

(WHDH) — A recent study listed the nation’s safest states, and all six states in New England finished in the top 10.

The study, which was put together by WalletHub, looked at a total of 48 safety indicators in all 50 states including climate disasters, homicides, assaults, road safety, and more.

In the rankings, Vermont was listed as the nation’s safest state in which to live. It was followed closely by Maine, Minnesota, Utah, and New Hampshire rounding out the top 5.

Connecticut was 6th, Rhode Island was 7th, and Massachusetts was 9th in the rankings.

The Bay State fared well in rankings such as personal and residential safety (8th), financial safety (9th), and road safety (10th). It didn’t fare quite as well in workplace safety, however, finishing 31st in the nation in that category.

WalletHub also ranked Massachusetts in other categories. The Commonwealth fared best in “Fewest Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel” and “lowest share of uninsured population.” Massachusetts also has the fifth-lowest bullying rate.

The nation’s least safe state was Mississippi, followed by Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida.

To see all the rankings, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)