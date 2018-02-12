(WHDH) — A new study shows that America has a new favorite when it comes to Valentine’s Day candy.

According to a study by CandyStore.com, conversation hearts rank number one.

The hearts have been gaining popularity over the last decade and finally surpassed heart-shaped boxes of chocolates last year.

In Massachusetts, the traditional boxes still hold the top spot.

