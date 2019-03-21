(WHDH) — Young people who take amphetamines to treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder have a higher risk of developing psychosis, according to a new study.

The authors of the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine followed more than 221,000 teens and young adults, ages 13 to 25, who were newly prescribed stimulants like Adderall or Ritalin for treatment.

The results showed a rare risk of psychosis in the first few months after starting the medication.

The study found that the risk was twice as high for those taking an amphetamine, such as Adderall, compared to those taking methylphenidate stimulants, such as Ritalin.

Young people who have been on these medications for some time, and have been taking them as prescribed, have a low risk of psychosis.

