(WHDH) — Apple is changing the way diseases are detected.

A new study done by mobile health app Cardiogram and the University of California finds that the Apple Watch can detect diabetes with 85 percent accuracy.

The watch has heart rate sensors inside to help detect this information.

It can also help identify hypertension and sleep apnea.

