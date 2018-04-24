(WHDH) — Even without the calories, artificial sweeteners are proving to be bad for people’s health in a new study.

Research conducted by the Medical College of Wisconsin and Marquette University suggests the sweeteners designed to replace sugar can make people gain weight.

Researchers linked artificial sweeteners to obesity and diabetes after testing it on rats.

The study does not clearly state whether sweeteners are better or worse than sugar, researchers said.

