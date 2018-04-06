Study: Baby wipes could leave babies prone to developing allergies

EVANSTON, Ill. (WHDH) — A recent study from Northwestern University shows a connection between baby wipes and serious allergies.

Researchers said the wipes can leavy a soapy residue on the baby’s skin, making it easier for the body to absorb allergens by disrupting its protective barrier. While that may cause no problems for some babies, others can be more genetically prone to allergies. The study said the same thing could happen if they are kissed by a sibling with peanut butter on their face or picked up by a parent cooking dinner. The study said said dust around the house could also contribute to developing a food allergy.

Researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said parents can reduce babies’ exposure to food allergens by washing their hands before handling their baby and limiting use of baby wipes. The best method is to rinse the soap off with water.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)