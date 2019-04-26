Study: Ball pits loaded with bacteria that can cause very serious infections

(WHDH) — Colorful ball pits may bring joy to young children but they’re also loaded with bacteria that can cause serious infections, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

In the study, researchers at the University of North Georgia examined six ball pits that are commonly used in pediatric physical therapy to help provide stimulation to children with sensory and motor impairments. Numerous types of bacteria were found on the balls.

Researchers say testing found considerable microbial colonization on 9 out 15 balls in each pit, including eight opportunistic pathogenic bacteria and one opportunistic pathogenic yeast.

“Bacterial colonization was found to be as high as thousands of cells per ball, which clearly demonstrates an increased potential for transmission of these organisms to patients and the possibility of infection in these exposed individuals,” the study said.

Thirty-one bacterial species and one species of yeast were found in total. The following were among the human-associated bacteria:

Enterococcus faecalis: Can cause endocarditis, septicemia, urinary tract infections, and meningitis

Staphylococcus hominis: Can cause bloodstream infections and sepsis

Streptococcus oralis: Can cause endocarditis, adult respiratory distress syndrome, and streptococcal shock

Acinetobacter lwofii: Can cause septicemia, pneumonia, meningitis, urinary tract, and skin infections

Shockingly, some physical therapy clinics may go “days or even weeks” before cleaning their ball pits, according to researchers. The time can allow microorganisms to accumulate and grow to levels capable of transmission and infection.

