Study: Boston among top 20 cities where women are most successful

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has been ranked among the top 20 cities in America where women are most successful, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, says it examined 200 cities by analyzing the percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree, median earnings for women working full-time, percentage of business owners who are women, housing costs as a percentage of women’s earnings, and the percentage of full-time working women earning $75,000 or more.

The study listed Boston as the 18th highest-ranked city where women are the most successful.

More than 52 percent of women in Boston have a bachelor’s degree and earn an average of $57,000 a year, according to the study.

Researchers also found that 42 percent of local businesses are owned by women.

The top 5 cities were Cary, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Arlington, Virginia, Seattle, Washington, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

To view the top 50 cities, click here.

