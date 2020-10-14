Study: Boston dog owners are most sociable in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston dog owners are the most sociable in America and their obsession with their pets rarely fails to go unnoticed, according to a new study.

To identify what makes pet parents unique, Rover says it surveyed 5,000 dog owners in 10 major cities including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, and San Francisco.

People in Boston stood out as the most sociable in the country, while also among the most active and obsessed dog owners.

Here’s how Boston stacked up with the other big cities:

Most Active: #5

Most Indulgent: #7

Most Obsessed: #3

Most Sociable: #1

Most Eco-Friendly: #10

“In Boston, friendliness reigns supreme due to a high likelihood of making conversation with fellow dog owners at parks or in the neighborhood,” researchers said in a news release. “Boston dog owners’ obsession with their pets should not go unnoticed either.”

The study found that 80 percent of Bostonians claim they miss their dog as soon as they leave the house.

Boston dog owners are also said to be most likely to get their dog professionally groomed but are the least likely to pick up another dog’s poop.

