Study: Boston is third ‘most intensely gentrified’ city in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is the third “most intensely gentrified” city in the United States, according to a new study.

Research conducted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that 21.3 percent of neighborhoods in Boston gentrified from 2013-2017.

San Francisco and Denver were the only cities that ranked ahead Boston. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and New Orleans rounded out the top five cities.

“They had the largest share of their vulnerable neighborhoods that gentrified during that time period,” researchers said.

NCRC said it identified 954 neighborhoods with indications of gentrification, the vast majority of which came from just 20 cities, where each had at least ten neighborhoods that gentrified during that time period.

“There was a stark racial divide in these communities as well, with gentrifying neighborhoods overwhelmingly populated by people of color,” researchers said.

Homeownership in gentrifying neighborhoods was also said to be “significantly lower.”

“Gentrification remains a significant threat to minority and LMI families in some of the largest and most prosperous parts of the country,” researchers concluded.

