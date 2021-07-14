BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has been ranked among the “most honest” cities in the world, according to a new study.

Vehicle digitization specialist Twinner says it analyzed a list of 350 well-known cities across the globe before shortlisting the top 75 metropolises with accessible comparable data in order to evaluate them fairly against one another.

The data analysis began by first looking into reviews for car dealerships in each city, as well as national data on transparency on a governmental, economic and society level, researchers said.

Boston ranked 56th for overall honesty. The lone American city to rank inside the top 10 in the world was Phoenix, checking in at fourth on the list.

The top 10 cities with the highest scores for overall honesty were ranked as follows:

Zurich Tokyo Adelaide Phoenix Hamburg Amsterdam Munich Copenhagen Edinburgh Brisbane

To view the full ranking, click here.

