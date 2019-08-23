BOSTON (WHDH) - Those in a rush to catch their flight can take peace in knowing that security wait times are reportedly not too long at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Upgraded Points looked at wait times at 25 major United States airports and found that Logan is the third fastest airport in the nation.

Getting through security at Logan takes about 10.6 minutes on average, according to the study.

The best time to go through security in Boston is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m., while the worst is Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m.

Logan was beat out by Salt Lake City International Airport, which reportedly has an average security wait time of 9.1 minutes.

Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport came in second with an average wait time of 10.5 minutes.

Airports with the worst average security wait times, according to the study, included Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Miami International Airport.

