(WHDH) — Flight attendants have soaring cancer rates compared to the general population, according to a new study.

Flight attendants have had a high rate of breast cancer and melanoma over the years, but a new study published in the Environment Health journal shows that they are more susceptible of getting other types of cancers as well. This includes non-melanoma skin cancer, uterine, gastrointestinal, cervical and thyroid cancers.

The study also found female flight attendants with three or more kids were more likely to have breast cancer.

The job’s hectic schedule, which disrupts a person’s daily sleep-wake cycle, can be linked to an increased cancer risk, studies have shown. However, research does not answer why flight attendants report higher cancer numbers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)