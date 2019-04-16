GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (WHDH) — Those who regularly use cannabis might want to let their doctor know before going through with procedures involving anesthesia.

A new study shows people who reported smoking or using edibles on a daily or weekly basis needed as much as two times the level of sedation than non-users.

Researchers in Grand Junction, Colorado looked at 250 patients that required endoscopic procedures.

They found patients who regularly used cannabis needed 14 percent more fentanyl, 20 percent more midazolam and 220 percent more propofol for sedation.

A professor of anesthesia at the University of Pennsylvania considered the study a good starting point but added that it needs a complete trial.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)