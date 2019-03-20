A unique study out of Switzerland found that music can affect the taste of cheese.

Researchers at Bern University of the Arts exposed five 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese to different kinds of music, played on a continuous loop, for 6.5 months.

The songs included Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” “UV” by Vril, “Monolith” by Yello and “Jazz (We’ve Got)” by A Tribe Called Quest.

Other cheeses were exposed to sound waves at different frequencies, while a controlled cheese was exposed to silence.

Researchers found that the music had an impact on the strength of the smell, taste and flavor of the cheeses.

A group of food professionals participated in blind taste-tests and declared that the cheese exposed to hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest tasted best.

They said it was “significantly different from the other samples” when it came to both smell and taste.

Researchers added that more investigation should be done in order to confirm the results.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)