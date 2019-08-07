(WHDH) — Burrito bowls at Chipotle are a popular menu item but a new report is drawing some major concerns with the container it comes in.

A study conducted by the New Food Economy found that the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The bowls, which can hold hot, wet and greasy food, are reportedly treated with PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body and can accumulate over time.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls decompose, leading to toxic compost.

