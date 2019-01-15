Study: Chocolate better cough suppressant than codeine-based syrup

(WHDH) — Struggling to rid yourself of a nagging cough? English researchers suggest chowing down on chocolate.

Researchers at the University of Hull in Yorkshire recently prescribed codeine or a chocolate-based medicine, known as ROCOCO, to more than 160 people suffering from a cough, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Those who consumed ROCOCO had their symptoms significantly improve within just two days, compared to those who were prescribed codeine-based medicine, the newspaper reported.

Researchers say sucking on chocolate can prove beneficial because of an alkaloid in cocoa that can relieve irritation and inflammation more effectively than codeine.

