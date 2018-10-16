(WHDH) — Some serious trouble is possibly brewing for beer lovers after a study found that climate change could cause a beer shortage.

Researchers say global warming will lead to substantial decreases in barley crop yields, one of beer’s main ingredients.

The study published in the Journal Nature Plants showed that during the most severe climate events, global beer consumption would decline on average by 16 percent, while beer prices around the world would double.

This study follows a recent United Nations report that warned “unprecedented changes” need to be made to combat global warming.

