(WHDH) — Holy guacamole! Four universities are willing to pay people to eat avocados for a new study.

The study called “The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial” is looking for 1,000 people who will sign up to eat an avocado every day for six months.

The researchers want to see if avocados can help with weight loss.

Previous studies show avocados have pro-heart fats that fight cholesterol and may lower blood pressure.

The four schools involved are Loma Linda, Pennsylvania State, Tufts and the University of California – Los Angeles.

Those who make it through the study will get $300.

