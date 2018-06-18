Study: Connecting Boston train hubs could cost up to $21B

BOSTON (AP) — Building an underground tunnel to connect North Station and South Station in Boston would cost at least $12 billion and as much as $21 billion.

That’s according to a summary of a feasibility study released on Monday by Massachusetts transportation officials.

The state has not taken a position on the so-called North-South rail link, which has been pushed by former Democratic Gov. Michael Dukakis and other transportation advocates.

The approximately one-mile stretch between the two stations represents the only gap in passenger rail service along the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C., to Maine.

The study cites several potential benefits of the link including increased commuter rail capacity and reduced highway congestion. But in addition to the high cost estimates the study also points to construction challenges and other potential risks.

