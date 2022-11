(WHDH) — If you feel like your cat is ignoring you, you’re wrong.

A new study shows cats are listening to what people are saying, just subtly.

Researchers played recordings of different types of speech and used different speakers and found that cats reacted by moving an ear, turning their head toward the speaker, or freezing when they started.

