CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based biotechnology company Moderna has revealed promising results from is experimental coronavirus vaccine testing on animals.

Researchers believe the vaccine could protect against severe disease and reduce the risk of passing the virus along to others.

A team at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases gave monkeys the vaccine and then infected them with the virus.

The study suggests the vaccine interfered with the spread of COVID-19.

Moderna has already moved into phase three testing, which includes experiments in humans.

That means the vaccine testing was not done extensively on animals.

Researchers also warn it’s unclear if monkeys respond to COVID-19 the same way people do, though the virus does appear to replicate in the nose of both mammals.

