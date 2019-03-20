Study: Drinking hot tea greatly increases risk of developing esophageal cancer

(WHDH) — A new study has found a link between hot tea and esophageal cancer, but it’s probably the heat and not the tea that’s doing the damage.

Many prefer a cup of hot tea as opposed to coffee in the morning. Those who drink it scorching hot could be increasing their chance of developing esophageal cancer, according to new research published by the International Journal of Cancer.

The journal found that those who drink more than 700 ml of tea per day at a temperature greater than 140 degrees Fahrenheit had a 90 percent greater risk of esophageal cancer.

Tea drinkers who consumed less of the beverage at cooler temperatures were significantly less at risk.

“Drinking very hot tea can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, and it is, therefore, advisable to wait until hot beverages cool down before drinking,” said Dr. Farhad Islami, the study’s lead author.

The study, which was based in northeastern Iran, looked 50,045 individuals between the ages of 40 and 75.

Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the world, killing about 400,000 people every year, according to the American Cancer Society.

