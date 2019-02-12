Study: Drivers in Boston spend more time stuck in traffic than any other US city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Does it feel traffic in Boston just keeps getting worse by the day? Well, that’s because it is.

Bostonians wasted more time and money sitting in gridlock traffic on highways and roads in 2018 than any other city in the United States, according to a new study.

INRIX, a traffic and data analysis website, determined that drivers in Boston lose 164 hours per year to congestion. That’s over 15 hours per year more than the next most congested cities, Chicago and Seattle.

All of that time spent sitting around is also costing Bostonians big money. Drivers are losing about $2,291 per year due to congestion, the analysis found.

“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year. It will continue to have serious consequences for national and local economies, businesses and citizens in the years to come,” INRIX transportation analyst Trevor Reed said. “If we’re to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, we must invest in intelligent transportation systems to tackle our mobility challenges.”

Washington D.C., Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles rounded out the top 5 most congested cities.

Boston was the only U.S. city included in the top 10 most congested cities worldwide.

The Cross Bronx Expressway in New York City was found to be the worst corridor for drivers.

