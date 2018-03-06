(WHDH) — A new study states that e-cigarettes put smokers in risk of getting cancer.

The Pediatrics Medical Journal identified five toxins that can cause cancer within these smoking devices.

The study looked at 67 e-cigarette smokers, 16 people who smoke e-cigarettes and cigarettes, and 20 non-smokers to come up with their results. The average participant was 16.4 years old.

“Although e-cigarette vapor may be less hazardous than tobacco smoke, our findings can be used to challenge the idea that e-cigarette vapor is safe, because many of the volatile organic compounds we identified are carcinogenic,” the study read.

E-cigarettes contain additives and solvents, which can form carcinogenic compounds when heated, according to the study.

