(WHDH) — Eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off a person’s life, according to researchers.

The study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan evaluated more than 5,800 foods, ranking them by their nutritional disease burden to humans and their impact on the environment.

Eating a hot dog could cost a person 36 minutes of healthy life, while choosing to eat a serving of nuts instead could help one gain 26 minutes of extra healthy life, findings in the journal Nature Food indicated.

Researchers also found that substituting 10 percent of daily caloric intake from beef and processed meats for a mix of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and select seafood could reduce a person’s dietary carbon footprint by one-third and allow people to gain 48 minutes of healthy minutes per day.

