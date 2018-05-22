Study: Eating an egg a day could lower the risk for heart disease, stroke

(WHDH) — Eating an egg a day may reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke, according to a new study.

A study published in the journal “Heart” by researchers from Peking University analyzed data on egg consumption by more than half a million people in China between 2004 and 2008.

The data was narrowed down to exclude people with a history of cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.

The study found that the risk of heart disease and stroke was lower among people who ate an egg a day than those who didn’t consume eggs at all.

Researchers didn’t examine health risks for those who ate more than one egg per day.

