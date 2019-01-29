Study examines ways Boston can cut greenhouse gas emissions

In this July 27, 2018 photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed a major rollback of Obama-era regulations on coal-fired power plants, striking at one of the former administration’s legacy programs to rein in climate-changing fossil-fuel emissions. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

BOSTON (AP) — A study commissioned by Boston is examining steps the Massachusetts capital can take to meet its goal of becoming “carbon neutral” by 2050.

The report released Tuesday by the city’s Green Ribbon Commission and Boston University researchers looks at specific ways Boston can address its building stock and transportation, energy and waste systems to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Among the strategies is retrofitting thousands of buildings to reduce energy use and converting gas and oil systems to electric ones.

They also examined ways Boston can promote mass transit and electric vehicles, such as imposing fees for parking or driving in the city center.

The researchers suggest the city explore ways to reduce waste and increase renewable energy options, such as converting methane gas produced by food waste into energy.

