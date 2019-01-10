New research found that having a big waistline may result in a smaller brain.

The study published in the journal “Neurology” on Wednesday reports that people who are too heavy, particularly around the waistline, have shrunken gray matter volume in their brains, which contains most of the human brain’s 100 billion nerve cells.

Scientists added that the more gray matter shrinks, the more likely someone could develop dementia.

Experts note that more research is needed as to why there is a connection between obesity and brain volume.

The study focused on more than 9,600 middle-aged people in Britain.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)