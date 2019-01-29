(WHDH) — The excessive amount of screen time that some toddlers get may not be so good for them in the long run.

A new study published Monday in “JAMA Pediatrics” found that children spending a lot of time staring at screens when they are two and three years old could lead to poor development when they are between the ages of three and five.

The study warns that kids could run into problems with communication, motor skills, problem solving and social skills.

Experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend parents limit their preschool-aged children to just one hour a day of high-quality programming.

A 2017 report by Common Sense Media found that children eight years old and younger spend more than two hours a day on average with screen media.

The United States National Library of Medicine found that most children of all ages spend between five and seven hours a day in front of a screen.

