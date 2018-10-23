(WHDH) — A new study suggests that eating organic food could protect people from cancer.

A team of scientists in France looked at the diets of nearly 68,000 people for 4.5 years and found that those who primarily eat organic foods were more likely to ward off certain kinds of cancer than people who rarely, or never, ate organic foods.

Those who ate the most organic food were 25 percent less likely to develop cancer, according to the study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Researchers say there could be other factors but the correlation is substantial enough to warrant further studies.

