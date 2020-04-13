Study finds Mass. small businesses second-least affected by coronavirus pandemic in the nation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study found that Massachusetts has the second-least affected small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

With many non-essential businesses forced to shut their doors until the outbreak passes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics to determine which areas had small businesses hit the hardest.

The District of Columbia had the least affected small businesses followed by Massachusetts.

The Bay State ranked as having the third-lowest share of consumer expenditures related to high-risk industries, the second-highest business vitality, the fifth-highest share of small businesses receiving SBA loans, and tied for the highest average annual federal small-business funding per gross domestic product.

Hawaii had the most affected small businesses, followed by Nevada, South Dakota, Mississippi and South Carolina.

WalletHub also found that 87 percent of small business owners say their business is hurting from the coronavirus, and 35 percent say that their business cannot last more than three months in the current conditions.

