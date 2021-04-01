(WHDH) — The Easter Bunny is set to deliver sweets this Sunday and there’s one treat that Massachusetts residents are most looking forward to eating the most, a new study found.

Zippia analyzed Google Trends to see which confectionaries peaked in search volume around Easter and found that people in the Bay State love Peeps.

Peeps was also named the favorite candy in Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.

Other popular Easter treats searched throughout the country included chocolate bunnies, boiled eggs, caramel eggs, and jelly beans.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)