(WHDH) — A new study is helping people pick out the right candy for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

CandyStore.com figured out what confectionery is a fan favorite in each state during this holiday by analyzing sales data from the past 12 years.

The most popular treat consumed in Massachusetts is heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, followed by Cupid Corn and Conversation Hearts.

Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate also ranked supreme in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Vermont residents reportedly enjoy Conversation Hearts the most, while those in Rhode Island and Maine prefer chocolate hearts.

Source: CandyStore.com.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)