With so many high-end consoles on the market, gamers may find each of their friends prefer a different platform. According to a new study, the six states of New England are no different.

A study by the gaming website Spades Challenge analyzed google search trends to determine which console residents of each of the 50 states were most interested in. Each of the three current-gen consoles, the Playstation 5, the Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch were able to claim at least one New England state.

Sony’s Playstation 5 won half of the region, with Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut residents searching for Sony’s latest console more than any other. The Nintendo Switch was the most searched-for console in Maine and Vermont while New Hampshire was the only state that preferred Microsoft’s Xbox.

The PS5 can also claim the title of the nation’s most popular console, after the study found 21 states were most interested in the console that’s sold 18.87 million worldwide units. Microsoft’s Xbox finished in second with 19 states while the Switch won 10 states.

While the Switch may be searched for the least, it’s the console that has left store shelves the most, selling more than 107 million units since its’ 2016 release.

“It’s clear from this data that the console wars have not stopped with the next generation, with the competition being split state by state,” said a spokesperson from Spades Challenge. “The PS5 remains king based on sales numbers of the past year and these findings, but it will be interesting to see if it catches up to the Nintendo Switch’s incredible 100 million units sold in the next couple of years.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)