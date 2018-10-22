(WHDH) — A new study may give people some motivation to hit the gym.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that not exercising can be worse for your health than smoking, diabetes or heart disease.

Data collected from over 122,000 patients who underwent exercise treadmill testing between 1991 and 2014 indicated that fitness leads to a longer lifespan.

The benefits of exercise were seen across all ages in both men and women.

