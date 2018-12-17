(WHDH) — The holiday season may be considered one of the most wonderful times of the year but it can wreak havoc on a person’s health.

A new study published in the medical journal “BMJ” found that the risk of having a heart attack rises nearly 40 percent on Christmas Eve.

The observational study analyzed the timing of 283,000 heart attacks over 15 years.

Researchers in Sweden found specifically that the greatest risk is about 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

They also found mornings before 8 a.m., specifically Monday mornings, to be other times related to high risk of heart attack.

More research needs to be done to find out what exactly causes the spikes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)