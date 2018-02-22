(WHDH) — A new study suggests laws banning hand-held phone calls while driving are more effective than texting bans for teenage drivers.

The study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that teen drivers reported 55 percent fewer hand-held phone conversations when universal bans were in plan.

The study also showed that a universal texting ban did not decrease the number of teens from texting while driving.

