Mask-wearing shoppers make their way down a concourse at the American Dream Mall, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after the megamall reopened to the public. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WHDH) — Black Friday will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but shoppers are still hoping to score the best deals.

Traditionally, shoppers would stand in long lines outside of stores the day after Thanksgiving in hopes of getting a big discount on items but several companies have released their Black Friday deals weeks in advance.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the biggest United States retailers’ 2020 Black Friday advertisements and discovered which stores are offering the biggest discounts.

JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent, compared to Ace Hardware, which has the lowest at 8.63 percent, the survey found.

Macy’s followed closely behind JCPenney at 56 percent, with Kohl’s ranking third overall at 51.9 percent.

WalletHub also found which retailers are offering the best Black Friday discounts per product category:

