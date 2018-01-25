(WHDH) — A new study is suggesting that getting the flu raises the risk of having a heart attack.

The study in the New England Journal of Medicine found a person is six times more likely to suffer a heart attack during the week after being diagnosed with the flu compared to a year before or after getting sick.

Doctors said this could be because of inflammation your body experiences, combined with high stress.

