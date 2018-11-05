(WHDH) — Skin cancer deaths around the world are rising among men but not women, according to a new analysis.

The research, presented Sunday at the 2018 NCRI Cancer Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, found that over the last three decades, male deaths from melanoma were higher than female deaths in 33 countries in Europe, North America and Australia.

Rates among women have either stabilized or decreased, according to the study.

Dr. Dorothy Yang, from the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, led the research and says the evidence suggests men aren’t as likely to protect themselves from the sun as women.

She also says more research is needed to find out why there are gender differences in the mortality rates.

